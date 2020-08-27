Advertisement

PCC launches smart phone app to increase campus safety

PITT SAFE app
PITT SAFE app(Rob Goldberg Jr. | WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College has launched a new smart phone application to further enhance campus safety.

The app, called “PITT SAFE,” provides emergency contact information and campus support resources to those who install it on their Apple and Android devices. It is free and available for download from the Apple and Google Play stores.

PCC Vice President of Administrative Services Rick Owens says the app features a COVID-19 self-assessment the college wants individuals to complete prior to coming to campus. The assessment, he said, includes a series of COVID-19-related questions and, based on user responses, creates a badge letting them know if they are safe to visit PCC or should remain off campus.

Though PCC will be pushing out additional app features in the coming months, Owens said “Friend Walk,” another important safety feature of PITT SAFE, was available at launch. “Friend Walk,” he said, allows users to inform contacts of their current location and plans, so the friends can ensure they arrive safely at their intended destinations.

Owens said PCC conducted a “soft launch” of PITT SAFE for employees to ensure its features functioned on a wide range of devices.

