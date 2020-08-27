Onslow County Crime Stoppers celebrates 20 years

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville / Onslow County Crime Stoppers program was established in Onslow County on April 1, 2000 and this year celebrates 20 years fighting crime.

The group was recognized this month when Onslow County Crime Stoppers Executive Director Traci Klein and Britney Meade of True Justice International briefed the Crime Stoppers Board of Directors and Law Enforcement Coordinators on current program in the fight against Human Trafficking in North Carolina.

Klein is scheduled to participate in a “more detailed” Human Trafficking briefing, along with SBI and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, at the North Carolina Crime Stoppers Association (NCCSA) Annual Training Conference during early October in Carolina Beach.

Crime Stoppers, an internationally recognized program was created during the 1970s to support local law enforcement. Organizers say, It is a community based organization built upon a threefold partnership between law enforcement agencies, the media, and private Citizens.

Historically law enforcement had depended on Crime Stoppers as part of their arsenal to fight crime.

They say Crime Stopper programs have proven to be extremely cost effective weapons in the arsenal against crime by maintaining a 90% conviction rate from leads received.

