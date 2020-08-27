Northampton County woman wins $250,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Northampton County woman is $250,000 richer thanks to a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Virginia Powell of Jackson turned a regular week around when she scratched a 20X The Cash ticket and cashed in on the $250,000 top prize.

“It just feels unreal,” said Powell. “I guess it just hasn’t sunk in yet. I keep thinking someone’s going to walk in and tell me it’s not true and I didn’t win.”

Powell stopped at the Speedway on East Jefferson Street in Jackson to buy a couple of scratch-off tickets.

Powell claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings she took home $176,876.

With that money she plans to, “Help my grandkids as much as I can – put some money aside for them – and try to do some work around my house.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.