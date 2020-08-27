Advertisement

Laura makes landfall with 150 mph winds

Laura made landfall around 1:00 am central time near Cameron, LA.
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Hurricane Laura Latest Info

Centered over Northern Louisiana

Category: Category 1

Max Winds: 75 mph

Central Pressure: 982 mb

Movement: North 16 mph

Hurricane Laura
Hurricane Laura(Phillip Williams)

Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, LA around 1am Thursday morning with sustained winds at 150 mph. Laura is now tied with the “Last Island” hurricane of 1856 as the most powerful hurricane to ever hit Louisiana. Laura’s eye moved directly over the city of Lake Charles around 3:00 am with winds near 140 mph. The storm will continue to weaken as it moves northward towards Arkansas Thursday afternoon.

As its tropical characteristics deteriorate, the low will develop frontal boundaries that will eventually swing showers and storms into eastern North Carolina on Saturday, but rain totals will likely run below 1″ with winds staying under 30 mph.

