Inmate sought after escaping prison job assignment 4 months before release

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State correctional and local law enforcement officers are looking for Wake Correctional Center minimum custody offender Michael Lee Willis-Rockett. They say, he was reported missing from his prison job assignment Thursday morning.

Willis-Rockett was last seen wearing green pants and either a grey or white tee-shirt around 9:50 a.m. Thursday at the Department of Public Safety’s Correction Enterprise warehouse in Apex. The inmate worked a prison job loading trucks of supplies for the prison system.

The 29-year-old is described as a white male, about 5′10′' and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and a scar on his right arm with tattoos on his right eye, neck, chest, stomach and both arms.

He is serving a two-year sentence for identity theft/fraud and a probation revocation. He was convicted in Brunswick County and went to prison on Nov. 7, 2018. He was scheduled for release on Dec. 18, 2020.

Wake Corrections officers say, if you see Willis-Rockett, please call 911 or the Wake Correctional Center at 919-733-7988.

