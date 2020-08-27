Advertisement

Gov. Cooper announces $175 in housing relief for North Carolinians

By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Cooper announced Tuesday the allocation of $175 million in funding to help offset costs of rental and utility payments and other housing needs for North Carolinians during the pandemic.

The money is split up into three programs:

$94 million will be coming from the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency to help residents across the state pay rent and utilities and avoid evictions.

$53 million is going toward North Carolina's Emergency Solutions Grant to help families who are experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

$28 million will come from the state Department of Commerce to fund local governments to allocate as needed to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

Renters, landlords and officials alike are hoping residents of Pitt County will be able to benefit from some of that money.

“COVID-19 has affected every corner of our state, including our state budget needs,” Cooper said Wednesday. “For many families, it has also shifted their priorities.”

Renters in Eastern Carolina are optimistic the help will lift a weight off their backs.

“I think it will be a great incentive for our residents,” said Tarnisha Hicks, who works at Boulevard West Apartment Homes in Greenville. “It will help them get caught up, that way they’re not having to make the choice between rent, or food, or gas or any of those type of payments.”

Hicks, who relies on paid rent to pay employees, says it will help those who lease apartments as well.

“We want to make sure that we’re paying our bills and manage our communities with the rent we collect, but we also want to do our due diligence with our residents,” said Hicks.

Due diligence, to the owners of Boulevard West, includes using energy-efficient appliances to make living as affordable as possible.

“That which was set into place even before the pandemic comes, along with what the government has set into place, will allow residents to manage,” explained Hicks. “And that’s what we need to do, is manage.”

Hicks expressed her desire and trust in local government that any money that comes in will end up where it belongs.

“I want to make sure that it’s allocated toward the communities that need it most.”

So far, the money has not been split up between communities, but applications are open for a portion of the funding: $28 million dollars to be split among eligible counties and municipalities who apply for the relief in the hopes that North Carolina, as Governor Roy Cooper puts it, “is even better on the other side of this crisis.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cooper’s budget proposal includes Medicaid expansion, bonds

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dave Jordan
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is recommending to legislators how to spend nearly $1 billion in COVID-19 federal relief dollars, mainly for public health, K-12 schools and local governments.

News

Twin Rivers YMCA offers learning camp for working parents

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
Since school started in Craven County back on August 17th, the YMCA has been holding a Back to School Learning Camp.

News

North Carolina appeals federal seismic testing decision that could lead to oil drilling

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The State of North Carolina has filed an appeal of the decision by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to override the state’s objection to WesternGeco’s plan for offshore seismic testing.

News

Storm surge models show Hurricane Laura bringing catastrophic levels of water to Gulf Coast

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Stacia Strong
Hurricane Laura is bearing down on the Gulf Coast taking aim near the Texas and Louisiana border, the massive storm is expected to bring catastrophic levels of storm surge to the region.

News

Day in the Life of a Virtual School Day

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Day in the Life of a Virtual School Day

Latest News

Weather

Live: Watch Coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Watch live coverage of Hurricane Laura from KPLC, Gray Televison's station in Lake Charles, LA.

News

Washington’s new mayor selected and sworn into office

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan and Amber Lake
Washington City Council voted unanimously during a special meeting Wednesday night to name Mayor Pro Tem Donald Sadler as Washington's new mayor.

Hurricane

Laura now 10 mph shy of a category 5 hurricane; Currently 150 mph winds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Laura has strengthened to a category 4 hurricane. The storm will approach category 4 status later today before landfall tonight.

News

C.H.E.W. of Onslow County kicks off new, unusual school year with its first packout

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
Children Eating Healthy on Weekends, or C.H.E.W., of Onslow County is kicking off the new school year . The program, overseen by United Way of Onslow County, provides meals to students while they’re not in school.

News

Suspect arrested in Roanoke Rapids murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
One man faces murder charges after police say he shot another man multiple times and killed him.