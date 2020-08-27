Gov. Cooper announces $175 in housing relief for North Carolinians

“This pandemic has not concealed our weaknesses. It has exposed them.”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Cooper announced Tuesday the allocation of $175 million in funding to help offset costs of rental and utility payments and other housing needs for North Carolinians during the pandemic.

The money is split up into three programs:

$94 million will be coming from the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency to help residents across the state pay rent and utilities and avoid evictions.

$53 million is going toward North Carolina's Emergency Solutions Grant to help families who are experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

$28 million will come from the state Department of Commerce to fund local governments to allocate as needed to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

Renters, landlords and officials alike are hoping residents of Pitt County will be able to benefit from some of that money.

“COVID-19 has affected every corner of our state, including our state budget needs,” Cooper said Wednesday. “For many families, it has also shifted their priorities.”

Renters in Eastern Carolina are optimistic the help will lift a weight off their backs.

“I think it will be a great incentive for our residents,” said Tarnisha Hicks, who works at Boulevard West Apartment Homes in Greenville. “It will help them get caught up, that way they’re not having to make the choice between rent, or food, or gas or any of those type of payments.”

Hicks, who relies on paid rent to pay employees, says it will help those who lease apartments as well.

“We want to make sure that we’re paying our bills and manage our communities with the rent we collect, but we also want to do our due diligence with our residents,” said Hicks.

Due diligence, to the owners of Boulevard West, includes using energy-efficient appliances to make living as affordable as possible.

“That which was set into place even before the pandemic comes, along with what the government has set into place, will allow residents to manage,” explained Hicks. “And that’s what we need to do, is manage.”

Hicks expressed her desire and trust in local government that any money that comes in will end up where it belongs.

“I want to make sure that it’s allocated toward the communities that need it most.”

So far, the money has not been split up between communities, but applications are open for a portion of the funding: $28 million dollars to be split among eligible counties and municipalities who apply for the relief in the hopes that North Carolina, as Governor Roy Cooper puts it, “is even better on the other side of this crisis.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.