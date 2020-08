GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has postponed the season opener football game against Marshall University.

The game was scheduled for September 12 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. It is being postponed because of COVID-19.

ECU is now scheduled to open the 2020 season on September 26 against the University of Central Florida.

