ECU identifies two more COVID-19 clusters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has identified two new clusters of COVID-19.

The university says the clusters are in Scott Hall and at Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority.

ECU says they have eight positive cases within the dorm and nine positives at the sorority. This is the second reported cluster in Scott Hall.

The university announced on Sunday that it was switching to online instruction for undergrads because of the rise in cases on campus.

To date, there are now 10 clusters in dorms, two in sororities, and one within the football team.

Last week, ECU said 262 students and five employees tested positive.

COLLEGE HILL

Gateway Hall - 17 to 18 cases

Tyler Hall - 7 cases

Scott Hall - 14 cases (2 clusters)

WEST END

Greene Hall - 10 cases

Clement Hall - 7 cases

White Hall - 6 cases

Fletcher Hall - 5 cases

Garrett Hall - 5 cases

CENTRAL CAMPUS

Fleming Hall - 6 cases

SPORTS

ECU football team - 10 cases

GREEK LIFE

Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority - 5 cases

Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority - 9 cases

