ECU identifies two more COVID-19 clusters

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has identified two new clusters of COVID-19.

The university says the clusters are in Scott Hall and at Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority.

ECU says they have eight positive cases within the dorm and nine positives at the sorority. This is the second reported cluster in Scott Hall.

The university announced on Sunday that it was switching to online instruction for undergrads because of the rise in cases on campus.

To date, there are now 10 clusters in dorms, two in sororities, and one within the football team.

Last week, ECU said 262 students and five employees tested positive.

COLLEGE HILL

  • Gateway Hall - 17 to 18 cases
  • Tyler Hall - 7 cases
  • Scott Hall - 14 cases (2 clusters)

WEST END

  • Greene Hall - 10 cases
  • Clement Hall - 7 cases
  • White Hall - 6 cases
  • Fletcher Hall - 5 cases
  • Garrett Hall - 5 cases

CENTRAL CAMPUS

  • Fleming Hall - 6 cases

SPORTS

  • ECU football team - 10 cases

GREEK LIFE

  • Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority - 5 cases
  • Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority - 9 cases

