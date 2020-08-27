ECU football postpones season opener with Marshall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) – East Carolina University Athletics Director Jon Gilbert announced today the football game against Marshall on September 12 in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pirates and Thundering Herd hope to reschedule the game in 2020 at a date to be determined.

“We are disappointed we won’t be able to host Marshall for our season-opener, but our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and our community,” Gilbert said. “Mike Hamrick and Marshall have been tremendous to work with as we work to reschedule the game.”

The Pirates are now scheduled to open the 2020 season on Saturday, September 26 against UCF in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium according to a revised American Athletic Conference schedule also released Thursday.

ECU Athletics will continue to work with University, local and state health officials to determine capacity for home games.

“We anticipate having fans in the stadium in 2020 and will be implementing safety measures and COVID-19 protocols in conjunction with local health officials,” Gilbert said. “This continues to be a fluid situation and we can’t wait to all be together again in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium rooting on the Pirates. The support of Pirate Nation means everything to our athletic department and we continue to ask for your patience and understanding. It’s imperative we continue to look out for each other and stay safe as we go through this pandemic.”

If state guidance allows for limited capacity, seats will be distributed based on priority in the Pirate Club. Season ticket holders will receive an email early next week to select their options for the 2020 season.

In addition to the UCF contest, the AAC announced that East Carolina's game at Cincinnati was moved from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14.