Day in the Life of a Virtual School Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - These days Courtney Hinnant wears more than one hat. She’s a mom, teacher, bus driver and more. Her day starts early. “We do breakfast around 8 o’clock, then at 8:30 we start our zooms and meetings for school.” she said.

Hinnant is the mother of four, three of which are old enough for school. This year, their family chose the complete virtual learning option, and her husband Darrell works from home so they have a full house.

Hinnant said when the kids made the move to virtual learning, they had to change a few things around. “We have to be more intentional about our schedules whose doing what and where in the house.” said Hinnant.

Wednesday some of the neighborhood kids were over at the Hinnant’s house too. “It takes a village so were all trying to be as helpful as we can and let the kids work together and help each other whenever possible.”

Courtney and Darrell’s son Oliver said so far his day has been full of Zoom Meetings. “Doing a lot of school this morning, dealing with my baby sister.” said Oliver

Hinnant said through this entire experience he has learned most of all, its important to have grace with each other and try to have patience with technology. “Then also ask your colleague and your customers to also understand that it’s a very different time.” he said.

The more work the kids have the more time they have to spend doing it, but when 1:30 p.m. comes around the corner, they go outside and play ball. " I do throw with my brother because we just got new gloves" said Oliver.

The 8-year-old wants everyone to “play sports!” Of course, only when all his school work is done.

