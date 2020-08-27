COVID forces changes to charity golf tournament in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s almost time to tee off for a local golf tournament this year, but with some changes due to COVID-19. The Hope Mission will have its annual fundraising golf tournament in Morehead City, but it will be a virtual tournament because of the pandemic.

Normally, the tournament is a one-day event with golfers gathered at one course. The mission is spreading this year’s tournament over 17 days, beginning on September 1 at the Morehead City Country Club.

Hope Mission’s Glenda Killion talks about the idea becoming reality. “Our office manager came up with the idea that it was kind of last minute, and we thought we are going to give this a try because we have such a great community that really pulls them together in a time in need,” said Killion.

Players must check in with the pro shop before playing, then submit scorecards at the end of their rounds.

All donations will help people in Carteret County dealing with poverty, substance abuse, or homelessness.

