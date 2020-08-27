Advertisement

COVID forces changes to charity golf tournament in Morehead City

The mission is spreading this year’s tournament over 17 days, beginning on September 1 at the Morehead City Country Club.
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s almost time to tee off for a local golf tournament this year, but with some changes due to COVID-19. The Hope Mission will have its annual fundraising golf tournament in Morehead City, but it will be a virtual tournament because of the pandemic.

Hope Mission’s Glenda Killion talks about the idea becoming reality. “Our office manager came up with the idea that it was kind of last minute, and we thought we are going to give this a try because we have such a great community that really pulls them together in a time in need,” said Killion.

Players must check in with the pro shop before playing, then submit scorecards at the end of their rounds.

All donations will help people in Carteret County dealing with poverty, substance abuse, or homelessness.

