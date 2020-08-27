Advertisement

Cooper’s budget proposal includes Medicaid expansion, bonds

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is recommending to legislators how to spend nearly $1 billion in COVID-19 federal relief dollars, mainly for public health, K-12 schools and local governments.

But he asked separately on Wednesday that legislators reconvening in Raleigh next week spend more state tax dollars on disaster relief, at-risk students and teacher bonuses.

The Democrat also tacked on other policy and spending prescriptions that will likely be idled by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

They include Medicaid expansion and more than $5 billion in debt for capital projects and infrastructure.

Senate Republicans are wary of spending more state tax dollars during an uncertain economy. 

Senate Republicans said, “The Governor’s four-months-late budget proposal strips funding from the state’s Opportunity Scholarship program. Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan is apparently to prohibit low-income children from both public AND private schools.”

Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga), who co-chairs the Senate Education Committee, said, “The Governor uses a lot of buzz words, like ‘equity,’ but his four-months-late budget proposal is anything but equitable. It strips low-income children, many of whom are Black, from the chance to choose the education that best suits their needs. Under the Governor’s ‘equity’ plan, only the wealthy can attend private school.”

Governor's Budget Proposal

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID forces changes to charity golf tournament in Morehead City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The Hope Mission will have its annual fundraising golf tournament in Morehead City, but it will be a virtual tournament because of the pandemic.

News

Carteret County broadband boost

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Carteret County is getting a financial boost to its effort to expand internet access

News

Twin Rivers YMCA offers learning camp for working parents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
Since school started in Craven County back on August 17th, the YMCA has been holding a Back to School Learning Camp.

News

North Carolina appeals federal seismic testing decision that could lead to oil drilling

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The State of North Carolina has filed an appeal of the decision by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to override the state’s objection to WesternGeco’s plan for offshore seismic testing.

Latest News

News

Storm surge models show Hurricane Laura bringing catastrophic levels of water to Gulf Coast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stacia Strong
Hurricane Laura is bearing down on the Gulf Coast taking aim near the Texas and Louisiana border, the massive storm is expected to bring catastrophic levels of storm surge to the region.

News

Day in the Life of a Virtual School Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Day in the Life of a Virtual School Day

Weather

Live: Watch Coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Watch live coverage of Hurricane Laura from KPLC, Gray Televison's station in Lake Charles, LA.

News

Gov. Cooper announces $175 in housing relief for North Carolinians

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Thomas Weybrecht
Renters, landlords and officials alike are hoping residents of Pitt County will be able to benefit from some of that money.

News

Washington’s new mayor selected and sworn into office

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan and Amber Lake
Washington City Council voted unanimously during a special meeting Wednesday night to name Mayor Pro Tem Donald Sadler as Washington's new mayor.

Hurricane

Laura now 10 mph shy of a category 5 hurricane; Currently 150 mph winds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Laura has strengthened to a category 4 hurricane. The storm will approach category 4 status later today before landfall tonight.