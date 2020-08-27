Coastal community helps raise money for Emerald Isle business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A coastal community is coming together to help raise money for The Salty Pirate’s owner after a rough couple years.

The Emerald Isle water park’s owner Paul Musco has experienced several financial setbacks in the last five years. Nearly two years ago, the park was damaged by Hurricane Florence and just last year, a tornado spawned by Hurricane Dorian tore through the town. This year though, it was a new type of setback with the covid-19 pandemic restricting the park’s opening.

So the community decided to start a fundraiser for Musco, who said he was skeptical of accepting the help at first.

“I just had to sit back and listen to a few people that ya know I look up to for advice and they said they look they said you you know you don’t have any other choices right now like just ya know the community wants to help you. Nobody feels like they have to help you they want to help you. And you’ve always given back. And ya know. And what I’m gonna do is with this is as soon as we get back on our feet we will pay this forward ten times.”

The park has been closed for 22 months now, but Musco said with the community’s help, he will hopefully be able to reopen the park this time next year.

The page has raised nearly $9,000 so far, if you would like to donate click here.

