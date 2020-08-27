Advertisement

Coastal community helps raise money for Emerald Isle business

The Salty Pirate Water Park in Emerald Isle
The Salty Pirate Water Park in Emerald Isle(WITN)
By Tori Poole
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A coastal community is coming together to help raise money for The Salty Pirate’s owner after a rough couple years.

The Emerald Isle water park’s owner Paul Musco has experienced several financial setbacks in the last five years. Nearly two years ago, the park was damaged by Hurricane Florence and just last year, a tornado spawned by Hurricane Dorian tore through the town. This year though, it was a new type of setback with the covid-19 pandemic restricting the park’s opening.

So the community decided to start a fundraiser for Musco, who said he was skeptical of accepting the help at first.

The park has been closed for 22 months now, but Musco said with the community’s help, he will hopefully be able to reopen the park this time next year.

The page has raised nearly $9,000 so far, if you would like to donate click here.

