Carteret County broadband boost

Grant will help expand broadband access in Carteret County
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County is getting a financial boost to its effort to expand internet access.

The county’s economic development foundation is receiving a$5,000 grant from the Institute for Emerging Issues at NC State University.

Carteret County Economic Development Director Don Kirkman said, “We can be a model for rural North Carolina to identify and address the efficiencies and broadband service to under-served communities.”

The foundation will be used to create a county-wide plan to expand access to broadband.

Officials say Carteret County could become the first rural county in the state with this kind of “digital inclusion” plan.

