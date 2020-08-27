Carteret County broadband boost

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County is getting a financial boost to its effort to expand internet access.

The county’s economic development foundation is receiving a$5,000 grant from the Institute for Emerging Issues at NC State University.

Carteret County Economic Development Director Don Kirkman said, “We can be a model for rural North Carolina to identify and address the efficiencies and broadband service to under-served communities.”

The foundation will be used to create a county-wide plan to expand access to broadband.

Officials say Carteret County could become the first rural county in the state with this kind of “digital inclusion” plan.

