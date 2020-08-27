Carteret Community College Receives Funding for Job Training

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - During a time when many people are looking for work due to COVBID-19 closures and mandated temporary shut-downs, one county has acquired funding to help people get back on their feet and into the workforce.

Carteret Community College and Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Board received $523,482 from a federally-funded program called the Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA).

Organization directors say, the funding will be used to provide job training and career advice to people like Makayla Gaitan.

Gaitan is a Carteret Community College Adult High School graduate who applied for the WIOA Youth program while completing her high school diploma.

Through WIOA, she was able to get a job at the Boys and Girls Club where she worked with children. Gaitan said, “I love working with children and I want to help people. I feel like I can make a difference through social work.”

As a college student in her second year of the Human Services Technology program, Gaitan is a WIOA worker employed at Carteret Community College as the Retention and Counseling Services Assistant. “I owe a lot to the WIOA program,” said Gaitan. “Not only did the program get me back to work in the field I’m interested in, but it’s made me more passionate and motivated to pursue this type of career.”

The WIOA program offers tuition assistance for curriculum programs and training assistance for short-term training programs that lead directly to jobs identified as “in demand” in the labor market. According to program leaders, training programs can include classroom and online training, on-the-job training, internships, or apprenticeships.

The WIOA program offers various employment services such as assistance with job leads and labor market information, resume assistance, education and career assessments, employment readiness and job search workshops, career counseling and career planning, supportive services, and intensive job search assistance. Other services include childcare and transportation assistance for students.

“Carteret Community College is pleased to receive the funding to help the individuals in our community who may have barriers to employment,” said Perry Harker, Vice President of Corporate and Community Education. “This funding will help us assist those youth, adults or dislocated workers to help them get the training they need to have meaningful employment.”

The WIOA Youth program assists young adults who are between 16-24 years-old, with barriers to successfully maneuver the job market on their own, such as homelessness, low-income, a young parent, or a language barrier.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.