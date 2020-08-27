$8 million going to New Bern Head Start programs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Head Start programs in New Bern just got a head start to the next funding year to continue its work with children through an $8 million grant.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced it’s giving Coastal Community Action, Inc. in New Bern $8,562,352 for its Head Start Projects.

The funds will help the New Bern community serve 617 Head Start children and 142 infants, toddlers and pregnant women. The project will run for a year beginning on September 1, 2020.

Congressman Greg Murphy said the money is an investment in the future for children in Eastern Carolina.

“Education is the great equalizer in our society, particularly for underprivileged children. We are grateful that HHS is providing this grant to assist the next generation of movers and shakers in New Bern. I am excited to see Coastal Community Action use these funds to continue to provide these children with a better chance at a bright future through quality education,” said Congressman Murphy.

Head Start is a program within HHS that provides assistance to low-income families by helping prepare children for school. Head Start programs focus on the development of the whole child through assistance with early learning, health, and family well-being.

