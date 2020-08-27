Advertisement

4 boaters rescued from capsized vessel in Beaufort Inlet

4 people were rescued this morning after their boat capsized in the Beaufort Inlet.
By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - 4 people were rescued this morning after their boat capsized in the Beaufort Inlet.

Capt. Lee Sykes with the Atlantic Coast Marine Group says a charter boat called in the sighting of the sinking vessel and picked up 3 of the boaters. A TowBoatUS boat carried the remaining one to shore at Coast Guard Station Fort Macon.

According to Sykes, one of the boaters was unconscious when rescued, and another was feeling faint and weak in the legs.

Atlantic Beach Fire Department took that boater to Carteret Hospital to recover. Coast Guard officials say he was conscious and alert when loaded into the EMS.

All the others were cleared to go home.

