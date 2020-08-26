Teacher of the Week: Sarah Lawrence from Bear Grass Charter School

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for August 26 is Sarah Lawrence, an agriculture teacher from Bear Grass Charter School.

Lawrence graduated from NC State University with a degree in Agricultural Education and a minor in Animal Science.

She began her teaching career shortly after graduation at Bear Grass Charter School. When she started there, an agricultural program did not exist. She says she immediately jumped into action to help get the program started.

Lawrence currently teaches exploring agriscience to seventh grade students. She also offers agriscience applications, animal science and horticulture courses for high school students. She utilizes a chicken coop, greenhouse, raised-bed garden, honey bee hives and a barn for livestock in the classroom.

Outside the classroom, she serves as an FFA Chapter advisor. The chapter was started in 2019 with 30 members and has since tripled in size. The chapter was named the winner of the Livestock Judging Junior State Championship in 2019.

Lawrence says, “I look forward to coming to school everyday with the goal to improve the agricultural program that I have built with my students. I am so blessed to work with enthusiastic students, involved parents, and a supportive school. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the agriculture program at Bear Grass, but I know that it is bright.”

The person who nominated Ms. Lawrence wrote, “I would like to nominate Sarah Lawrence, Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor from Bear Grass Charter School for the WITN Teacher of the Week.

Although this is only Ms. Lawrence’s second year of teaching, she is already impacting the lives of our students at BGCS. In one year, her program has doubled in size in both the classroom and the FFA program. This past November, in their first semester of existence, the BGCS FFA Junior Livestock Judging Team won the State Championship over 72 other teams. Two of the team members placed as fourth and fifth individuals overall out of over 260 individuals competing. This was quite an accomplishment for Ms. Lawrence and her team.

Ms. Lawrence is passionate about her students and works hard every day to make sure that her program is a leader among agriculture programs in not only our region, but the state as well. My son had her class in the fall and looked forward to going to her class every morning because it was challenging and instilled a work ethic in him. He has enjoyed being involved in various competitions and has even become a chapter and regional FFA Officer through her guidance although he is only a freshman. His current goal of becoming a poultry hatchery manager in the future was established after attending the 2019 National FFA Conference last fall. Ms Lawrence constantly encourages him and her other students to look at agriculture as a potential job market in the future.

My son states that “Ms. Lawrence has helped me over the past year become extremely interested in not only agriculture, but also in FFA. She is super enjoyable to be around and definitely makes learning fun in her classroom. We get to do things in her classes which we never get to do in other classes. I think it’s great that we get introduced into agriculture so that hopefully people like me will be inspired to do something ag related as a job. She has helped reinforce my passion for ag, and especially helped me realize that agriculture isn’t just about crops, it is about so much more. She’s a major role model for me in FFA because in high school she had gotten so far into it and in college was even a state officer. Everyone can relate to her because she is close to our age, and overall she’s a great teacher.”

I am one of Ms. Lawrence’s co-workers and I am constantly amazed at her boundless energy and enthusiasm for her program. I sometimes have to remind her to pace herself so she doesn’t burn out in five years! Although Ms. Lawrence is making the most out of the online situation, she talks often of wishing to be in the classroom educating the future of our country’s agriculture economy. I believe it is very difficult to find a teacher in today’s world who is impacting the lives of high school and middle school students in such a positive way and one that has the respect of students, co-workers, and parents. Sarah Lawrence deserves to be named a WITN Teacher of the Week!”

Congratulations, Ms. Lawrence !

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

