Suspect arrested in Roanoke Rapids murder

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - One man faces murder charges after police say he shot another man multiple times and killed him.

Tuesday around 6:00 p.m. officers with Roanoke Rapids were called to Oakridge Drive and Green Garden Court where there they found Michael Pilgrim Jr. had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to Vidant North where he later died.

The suspect was identfied as 30-year-old Cedric Richardson.

Police charged Richardson with murder and he was placed in the Halifax County Jail under no bond.

