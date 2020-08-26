Advertisement

Surf City begins dune restoration project

By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A coastal town is beginning a federal project to better repair the damage from tropical storms and hurricanes.

Surf City, Topsail Island and the Army Corps of Engineers are working together on dune restoration.

The town is putting $25 million into the project to move 12-million cubic yards of sand back onto the beach.

Another 16-million is coming from Topsail Island.

The federal government’s contribution is $237 million.

Kyle Breuer, Surf City Town Manager says, “We are in the process of securing perpetual estimates along the oceanfront for all oceanfront properties so the work can be completed. Running equipment to build that dune templet and put plantings in.”

The town expects to start work later this year.

The dune restoration is considered a “50-year project,” meaning the Army Corps of Engineers would be able to do periodic restorations every six years.

