Strengthening Hurricane Laura up to 125 mph winds

Laura could reach category 4 status Wednesday afternoon with 145 mph winds
Hurricane Laura at midday Wednesday
Hurricane Laura at midday Wednesday(Phillip Williams)
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Hurricane Laura

Category: Category 3

Max Winds: 125 mph

Central Pressure: 956 mb

Movement: Northwest 16 mph

Hurricane Laura forecast track
Hurricane Laura forecast track(Phillip Williams)

Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen while over the warm water in the Gulf of Mexico. The system has dropped in pressure and increased in wind speed the last 24 hours and the storm is expected to continue intensifying. Laura will make landfall Wednesday night near the Texas/Louisiana border. With low shear and warm sea surface temperatures the storm could possibly reach category 4 strength with winds near 145 mph before the time of landfall.

The system will weaken as it moves over land. As its tropical characteristics deteriorate, the low will develop frontal boundaries that will eventually swing showers and storms into Eastern North Carolina on Saturday, but rain totals will likely run below 1″ with winds staying under 30 mph.

