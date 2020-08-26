Second year Craven Community College flight school takes off

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven Community College continues to lead the way in the East helping train future pilots. Its flight school is again teaming up with a local flight services company as part of the school’s commercial pilot program.

The college is working with Tradewind flight services for the second year of Craven County’s Commercial Pilot Aviation Program.

The two-year course allows students to earn an associate’s degree while gaining hours and experience needed to become a pilot. Instructors say the program is a great opportunity for Craven Community College.”

Mark Marsteller with Craven Community College said, “It puts us more on a global scale as far as visibility. We are doing what very few community colleges are doing and it’s more in line with a university, it’s pretty aggressive for a community college.”

Instructors also say training new pilots will help alleviate the global pilot shortage and expand student exposure to aeronautical learning in the East.

