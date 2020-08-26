Roy Cooper, Dan Forest agree to Oct. 14 debate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is looking to fend off a challenge from Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in one of the few closely watched gubernatorial races in the country this election season.

Both campaigns have confirmed they’ll participate in a debate on Oct. 14 organized by the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters.

Forest is pushing for Cooper to agree to two more debates.

Cooper has no plans to do any in-person campaign, as he consistently leads Forest in public opinion polls by double digits.

Forest is active on the campaign trail, often holding large, maskless gatherings.

