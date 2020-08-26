Postal workers protest in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Postal workers here in the East, alongside other organizations stood together to demand funding for the United States Postal Service.

Local postal workers and several other groups, including the Pitt County Coalition Against Racism, came out to the main post office in Greenville Tuesday.

They’re showing support for the American Postal Workers Union and their demands for Congress to pass $25 billion in COVID relief funds for the Postal Service.

The group also wants the Postal Service to permanently roll back all service cuts and to bring back needed equipment and staffing that helps with mail delivery.

People at Tuesday’s protest say the funding is critical to residents who receive medication by mail, and to ensure that other important items get delivered on time. But these postal workers say they will continue doing their job no matter what.

The group is urging residents to reach out to legislators to encourage them to pass bi-partisan legislation that will ensure mail continues to be delivered on time including mail in ballots.

