Advertisement

Postal workers protest in Greenville

Postal workers protest in Greenville
Postal workers protest in Greenville(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Postal workers here in the East, alongside other organizations stood together to demand funding for the United States Postal Service.

Local postal workers and several other groups, including the Pitt County Coalition Against Racism, came out to the main post office in Greenville Tuesday.

They’re showing support for the American Postal Workers Union and their demands for Congress to pass $25 billion in COVID relief funds for the Postal Service.

The group also wants the Postal Service to permanently roll back all service cuts and to bring back needed equipment and staffing that helps with mail delivery.

People at Tuesday’s protest say the funding is critical to residents who receive medication by mail, and to ensure that other important items get delivered on time. But these postal workers say they will continue doing their job no matter what.

The group is urging residents to reach out to legislators to encourage them to pass bi-partisan legislation that will ensure mail continues to be delivered on time including mail in ballots.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Laura stronger with landfall 24-hours away

Updated: moments ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Laura has strengthened to a category 1 hurricane. The storm will approach category 3 status as it approaches the Gulf coast Wednesday night.

News

Detectives connect cold case to Washington county, ask for help

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Detectives from Florida are in eastern Carolina asking for help in identifying the victim in a 1982 cold case.

News

Carolina Pick 4 players win $9.2 million with 9-9-9-9

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The numbers 9-9-9-9 in Monday night’s Carolina Pick 4 drawing added up to a $9.2 million win for lottery players, the most ever won in a single drawing in the game.

News

ECU faculty prepares to transition online

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Professors with difficult courses to teach online are preparing to still give their students the same experience.

Latest News

News

Havelock Police charge man with having illegal marijuana grow operation

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Havelock Police Department says an anonymous tip about an illegal marijuana grow operation turned up 149 pot plants and landed a man behind bars.

News

Governor Cooper Announces $175 Million to assist with rental, utility payments for North Carolinians

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Governor Roy Cooper has announced $175 million to help North Carolinians with rental and utility payment support in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Healthcare experts say questions remain with convalescent plasma treatment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
On Sunday President Trump made the announcement about the FDA's approval, but some doctors say there are questions that remain about it's effectiveness.

News

Onslow Memorial donates bike helmets for kids in East

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Organizations in Onslow County are gearing up to keep children safely active during the COVID-19 pandemic. One effort from Onslow Memorial Hospital is providing bicycle helmets through a state grant.

News

Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office law enforcement academy open to applicants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office law enforcement academy open to applicants

News

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 9 inmates, 2 detention officers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says as of Tuesday August 25, nine inmates at the Pitt County Detention Center have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Two detention officers have tested positive as well.