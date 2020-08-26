Advertisement

Pitt County Schools update on new COVID cases

(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County School District leaders are reporting more positive COVID-19 cases this week, but they say it’s a very small percent.

The school district confirmed four more cases at Northwest Elementary, Wellcome Middle School, Grifton School, and J.H. Rose High School.

Last week, four cases were reported but were determined to be single cases from community or family spread outside of the schools.

With 23,444 students and 3,600 employees, school leaders said the percent of positive cases represents just .03% of the school population.

District data on positive COVID-19 cases will be released every Friday.

