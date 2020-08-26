Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny and hot today

Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s with the heat index pushing 100+° through Friday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Wednesday through Friday

High pressure will keep the skies mostly sunny through the end of the week. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with overnight lows staying in the mid 70s. Light north winds on Wednesday will offer a little relief from the high humidity. The winds will turn southerly Thursday and Friday driving the heat index to 100-104 degrees. Some clouds will start to arrive Friday afternoon with a 20% chance of a stray shower.

Saturday and Sunday

The leftovers of Laura, whether that is a tropical depression or a post-tropical low, will develop into a frontal system as it moves over Tennessee and Kentucky on Friday. As it heads farther eastward, we’ll see more moisture get swept up into the system, leading to increasing rain chances as it tracks north of our area Saturday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. The fast movement of the storm will likely keep rain totals below 1″ across eastern North Carolina with winds staying under 30 mph. Highs will dip from around 90 Saturday to the mid to upper 80s Sunday. Once the system clears the coast, we’ll see sunny skies and calm weather return on Sunday.

Strengthening Hurricane Laura up to 125 mph winds

By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Laura has strengthened to a category 3 hurricane. The storm will approach category 4 status later today before landfall tonight.

Updated tracks show landfall in Louisiana for both Laura and Marco

Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday, August 22

Weather Authority Forecast 8-20-2020

Weather Authority Forecast 8-20-2020

Weather Authority Forecast - 8-19-2020

Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-18-2020

Weather Authority Forecast for August 18, 2020

Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-17-2020

Josephine downgraded; Kyle no longer a tropical storm

By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Josephine is losing strength northeast of Puerto Rico.