Pet of the Week: The Games Litter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We have a pair of adorable sibling kittens to introduce you to from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina!

Meet the Game litter! They’re all named after popular games, like their mom Jenga. She’ll be available soon, but her cute babies are ready to go.

There are two girls and two boys, all of which are almost five-months old.

Volunteers say they are very social and would be great starter kittens for anyone adopting for the first time.

The humane society says suggest they be adopted in pairs so they can keep each other company and have a built in playmate.

The humane society is still doing appointments for adoptions. You can head to their website for more information.

