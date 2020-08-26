Advertisement

Operation Summer Heat in Craven County results in dozens of drug arrests

By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an eastern Carolina county say they’ve made nearly 50 arrests as part of their fight in the war on drugs.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says that 48 people have been arrested as part of operation “Summer Heat.”

The mission focused on individuals selling heroin, meth, and cocaine, but deputies also seized significant amounts of pills, firearms, and cash.

Sheriff Hughes was joined by Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck, and Morehead City Deputy Chief Bryan Dixon, to talk about drug-fighting efforts in each of the communities.

All three say they’ve seen a rise in overdoses and overdose deaths this year.

Sheriff Hughes says, “You know it’s taken more lives. As Sheriff Buck says, the number of lives it’s taken in his county alone, and our numbers are very similar to that. So that collectively, it’s the leading killer in our county so therefore it’s a top priority for us to get on this thing and do whatever we have to do.”

District Attorney Scott Thomas was also present and says that his office is working with detectives to prosecute those arrested to the fullest extent possible.of

