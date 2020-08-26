Officials meet to discuss flooding solutions in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County and state officials met Tuesday to work on solutions to flooding problems in eastern Carolina.

Republican State Senator Jim Perry says there are numerous agencies right now researching flood mitigation techniques and that some progress has been made.

Tuesday’s discussion touched on problems with hurricanes and also recent flooding from regular rainfall.

Perry says the state is currently exploring wetland restoration and contouring the land to steer water into catch basins and flood plains. “We are glad the studies are going on. We’re glad people realize the need. We want to continue to raise the awareness, but we want something to happen.”

Perry says there is no immediate timeline to begin any flood mitigation practices.

