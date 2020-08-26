Officials: Bridge worker was crushed by crane on Outer Banks

RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) - Officials say that an employee who died while working on a new bridge on the Outer Banks was crushed by a crane.

The Virginian-Pilot quoted Dare County Sheriff’s Office Major Jeff Derringer as saying that emergency responders found the man pinned by a crane on Monday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Department of Transportation said Tuesday that the employee worked for the project contractor. Work on the bridge was stopped during the investigation.

The 2.4-mile-long bridge juts out from N.C. 12 in Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge over the Pamlico Sound before the village of Rodanthe. Construction began two years ago.

