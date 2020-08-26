News
NCEL 08-25-20
NCEL 08-25-20
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Megamillions 08-25-20
Updated: 1 hour ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20
National Politics
Day 2 at GOP convention: a first lady, a pardon, Pompeo
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Associated Press
and
Tajma Hall
The people closest to President Donald Trump -- his family -- are starring on the second night of the Republican National Convention.
Weather
Matt’s Forecast: Heat index back around 100º
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Matt Engelbrecht
Hot and humid conditions will push the heat index back to around 100º
Hurricane
Laura stronger with landfall 24-hours away
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Matt Engelbrecht
,
Jim Howard
,
Phillip Williams
and
Charlie Ironmonger
Laura has strengthened to a category 1 hurricane. The storm will approach category 3 status Wednesday night.
Kinston Chamber assisting with student on-line learning
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
The Kinston Chamber of Commerce is working with area businesses to assist students with on-line learning in Lenoir County.
News
NCDOT scholarships for students attending an HBCU
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
NCDOT transportation scholarships are available to students attending an HBCU.
News
Second year Craven Community College flight school takes off
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Craven Community College continues to expand commercial pilot program
News
Operation Summer Heat in Craven County results in dozens of drug arrests
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says that 48 people have been arrested as part of operation “Summer Heat.”
News
Officials meet to discuss flooding solutions in Lenoir County
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
Lenoir County and state officials met Tuesday to work on solutions to flooding problems in eastern Carolina.
News
Investigation underway into fatal shooting in Roanoke Rapids
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
Roanoke Rapids police say one person is dead and another in custody following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.