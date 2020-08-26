Advertisement

NCEL 08-25-20

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Megamillions 08-25-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20

Day 2 at GOP convention: a first lady, a pardon, Pompeo

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Associated Press and Tajma Hall
The people closest to President Donald Trump -- his family -- are starring on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

Matt’s Forecast: Heat index back around 100º

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Matt Engelbrecht
Hot and humid conditions will push the heat index back to around 100º

Laura stronger with landfall 24-hours away

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Laura has strengthened to a category 1 hurricane. The storm will approach category 3 status Wednesday night.

Kinston Chamber assisting with student on-line learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Sharon Johnson
The Kinston Chamber of Commerce is working with area businesses to assist students with on-line learning in Lenoir County.

NCDOT scholarships for students attending an HBCU

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Sharon Johnson
NCDOT transportation scholarships are available to students attending an HBCU.

Second year Craven Community College flight school takes off

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Sharon Johnson
Craven Community College continues to expand commercial pilot program

Operation Summer Heat in Craven County results in dozens of drug arrests

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says that 48 people have been arrested as part of operation “Summer Heat.”

Officials meet to discuss flooding solutions in Lenoir County

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
Lenoir County and state officials met Tuesday to work on solutions to flooding problems in eastern Carolina.

Investigation underway into fatal shooting in Roanoke Rapids

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
Roanoke Rapids police say one person is dead and another in custody following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.