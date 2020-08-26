NCDOT scholarships for students attending an HBCU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NCDOT transportation scholarships are available to students attending an HBCU.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the North Carolina HBCU/MSI Transportation Scholarship Program seeks diverse transportation professionals by awarding scholarships to students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in transportation-related fields.

The program seeks to attract the nation’s brightest minds to the ﬁeld of transportation and expand, diversify, and retain top talent in the transportation industry. Transportation leaders say the program brings innovation and enhances the breadth and scope of knowledge of the entire transportation community in the United States and encompasses all modes of transportation.

The N.C. Department of Transportation offers students currently enrolled at accredited historically black colleges and universities, as well as minority-serving institutions in North Carolina, the opportunity to compete each year for the $1,500 scholarship.

The deadline for all applications and supporting material (official transcripts and letters of recommendation) for the North Carolina HBCU/MSI Transportation Scholarship must be received by the October 2, 2020 deadline.

Review the scholarship requirements to see if you are eligible.

