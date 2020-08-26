Advertisement

NC State tells students to move out of dorms

NC State COVID case increase
NC State COVID case increase(NC State)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina State University is telling students they must move out of dorms during the next 11 days.

The university says over the past several days they have seen “a rapid spread” of COVID-19 cases.

Chancellor Randy Woodson says students have to schedule a move-out time between this Thursday and next Sunday, September 6th.

NC State switched to on-line courses for undergraduates last week and it had hoped to keep dorms open as a way to serve their students.

