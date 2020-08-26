NC State tells students to move out of dorms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina State University is telling students they must move out of dorms during the next 11 days.

The university says over the past several days they have seen “a rapid spread” of COVID-19 cases.

Chancellor Randy Woodson says students have to schedule a move-out time between this Thursday and next Sunday, September 6th.

“We’re not where we want to be today, but we’re hopeful that by reducing our on-campus population, we can keep our community safe and slow the spread of this relentless virus. The vital work of the university will continue — to educate, to conduct groundbreaking research and to contribute to our world in meaningful ways. "

NC State switched to on-line courses for undergraduates last week and it had hoped to keep dorms open as a way to serve their students.

