Advertisement

Lawmakers weigh in on hurricane response

Hurricane Laura, fed by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Laura, fed by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm.(Source: NOAA)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - Hurricane Laura is strengthening over the Gulf Coast and authorities are encouraging coastal residents of Texas and Louisiana to evacuate.

Gray Television’s Washington DC News Bureau spoke with Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) about the federal and local response to the developing storm.

Sen. Cornyn has been in office during several other natural disasters, including both hurricanes Harvey and Katrina. Cornyn says he has confidence in local leaders to prepare and handle the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

“We are blessed in Texas with some outstanding leaders, starting at the local level, who have a lot of practice dealing with these natural disasters,” said Cornyn. “They know what to do.”

In Louisiana, Rep. Clay Higgins says he has been in touch local officials and experts in water drainage and management.

He says he believes the state is now in the best possible position to endure a heavy rain event, adding that Louisiana is ready for Laura in “every conceivable way.”

“We are communicating and prepared for this incoming storm. It’s going to be a hit though,” said Higgins. “The best thing we can do is be calm, prepared, and ready to move into rescue operations.”

President Trump has issued emergency decelerations for both Texas and Louisiana.

Laura closed in on the U.S. after killing nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, including 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power and caused intense flooding.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Live: Watch Coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Watch live coverage of Hurricane Laura from KPLC, Gray Televison's station in Lake Charles, LA.

National

More than 100 bison escape, roam free in Nebraska

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The herd escaped from a feedlot before dawn and were still running loose hours later.

National Politics

Pence to argue for 4 more years at Republican convention

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The night’s lineup also is expected to include Clarence Henderson, who participated in the 1960 Greensboro, North Carolina, Woolworth lunch counter sit-ins for what Trump’s team said would be a discussion of “peaceful protest.”

National

Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven’s dad, dies at 103

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Arnold Spielberg, father of director Steven Spielberg and a pioneering computer engineer, has died.

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

Latest News

National

Live: Coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Live: Coverage of Hurricane Laura from Lake Charles, LA.

News

Pitt County Schools update on new COVID cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Pitt County School District leaders are reporting more positive COVID-19 cases this week, but they say it’s a very small percent.

National

Oil industry shuts platforms, rigs, refineries before storm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half of U.S. refining capacity is built along the Gulf Coast, where the storm is heading.

Hurricane

Strengthening Hurricane Laura up to 145 mph winds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Laura has strengthened to a category 4 hurricane. The storm will approach category 4 status later today before landfall tonight.

National

Evacuations lifted near California fires, some go home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The fires, which started as clusters of lightning-sparked blazes last week, slowed down at lower altitudes as a morning marine layer brought cooler temperatures and higher humidity.