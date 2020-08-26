Powerhouse Laura now projected to reach category 4 status

Quick update on Hurricane Laura: pic.twitter.com/oKZFRHky9h — Matt Engelbrecht (@EngelWX) August 26, 2020

Hurricane Laura

Category: Category 2

Max Winds: 110 mph

Central Pressure: 973 mb

Movement: northwest 15 mph

Hurricane Laura continues to organize and strengthen while over the warm water in the Gulf of Mexico. The system has dropped in pressure and increased in wind speed the last 24 hours and the storm is expected to continue intensifying. Laura will make landfall late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning near the Texas/Louisiana border. With low shear and warm sea surface temperatures the storm could possibly reach category 4 strength with winds near 130 mph at the time of landfall.

The system will weaken as it moves over land. As its tropical characteristics deteriorate, the low will develop frontal boundaries that will eventually swing showers and storms into Eastern N.C. Timing on these drops is set for the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.