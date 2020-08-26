Kinston Chamber assisting with student on-line learning

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Chamber of Commerce is working with area businesses to assist students with on-line learning in Lenoir County.

Students of Lenoir County Public School (LCPS) will be learning remotely for at least the next several weeks. School leaders estimate about 20 percent of those students do not have reliable internet connection.

As one of a number of ways LCPS is assisting these students, the district is pointing them to sites where they can access the internet from outside, in a park-and-learn situation, or from inside locations like libraries and restaurants.

According to Kinston Chamber leaders, students would typically use these sites as a place to upload completed assignments, view recorded lessons, and download future assignments.

The Zscaler content filter installed on student iPads would be engaged during use at these locations.

LCPS will distribute a list of businesses and institutions that are partnering with the school district as internet-accessible sites to parents and students. LCPS would also like to identify each of these sites with a small yard sign.

Chamber members that would like to be a part of this program should contact the school district or email Patrick Holmes at pholmes@lenoir.k12.nc.us.

