Jim’s Forecast: Sunny skies and hot temps

Highs will push into the 90s with the heat index pushing 100+° through Friday
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Wednesday and Thursday

High pressure will keep the skies clear and the heat up over the next two days. Highs will reach the low 90s and with overnight lows staying in the mid 70s, our humidity will be high enough to make it feel like we are back over the 100° mark. Winds will be out of the north at about 5 mph for inland areas while folks closer to the water will see winds around 15 mph.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The leftovers of Laura, whether that is a tropical depression or a post-tropical low, will develop into a frontal system as it moves over Tennessee and Kentucky. As it heads farther eastward, we’ll see more moisture get swept up into the system, leading to increasing rain chances as it approaches Eastern N.C. Scattered afternoon showers and storms will be possible Friday with more substantial rain coming late Saturday into Saturday night. Highs will cool off due to the impending rain, dropping from the low 90s Saturday to the upper 80s Sunday. Once the system clears the coast, we’ll see sunny skies and calm weather return on Sunday.

