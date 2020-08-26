Investigation underway into fatal shooting in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids police say one person is dead and another in custody following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Roanoke Rapids Police say just before 6:00 p.m. they responded to the area of Oakridge Dr. and Green Garden Court for a shooting.

Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

A suspect was arrested on Meacham Dr. without incident.

At this time, no further information is being released.

