Investigation underway into fatal shooting in Roanoke Rapids
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids police say one person is dead and another in custody following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Roanoke Rapids Police say just before 6:00 p.m. they responded to the area of Oakridge Dr. and Green Garden Court for a shooting.
Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
A suspect was arrested on Meacham Dr. without incident.
At this time, no further information is being released.
