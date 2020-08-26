Havelock Police charge man with having illegal marijuana grow operation

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Police Department says an anonymous tip about an illegal marijuana grow operation turned up 149 pot plants and landed a man behind bars.

Police say they discovered the plants, seedlings, and drug paraphernalia during a search at the residence of 42-year-old Reuben Rosario III.

Deputies say Rosario took off in a vehicle during the search. Havelock Officers and Craven County Deputies attempted to stop him, but they say he refused and attempted to flee after ramming his vehicle into a Craven County Deputy’s patrol vehicle.

After a short pursuit, Rosario crashed his vehicle near Hwy 70 just outside of Havelock and was taken into custody.

Rosario is charged with two counts of speeding to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon, and damage to property.

He’s also charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, and manufacturing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

Rosario was given a $20,000.00 secured bond, He was also served with an outstanding warrant for assault on a female.

