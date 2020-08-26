Advertisement

Funds secured to extend Hotels for Health program for another week

A FEMA spokesperson says Trillium, the crisis agency that runs the homeless housing program, was deemed ineligible because it did not have the “legal responsibility” to provide shelter for the homeless.
Meagan Westbrook, a mother of three, says she was prepared to move to the curb with everything she owns because she would have had nowhere else to go.
Meagan Westbrook, a mother of three, says she was prepared to move to the curb with everything she owns because she would have had nowhere else to go.(Liam Collins)
By Liam Collins
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over 140 homeless North Carolinians can rest their heads easy tonight as they’re guaranteed a safe place to stay, at least for the next week.

The Hotels for Health program was established by Gov. Cooper’s COVID-19 Recovery Act. It provides motel rooms for the homeless while shelters are closed because of the pandemic.

The program was denied federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, last week. The people using the program in 26 North Carolina counties were told Friday they had until Tuesday morning at 11 to move out.

Just before then, WITN News confirmed from a senior employee at Trillium, the crisis agency that runs the program, that enough funds were secured by the Department of Health and Human Services to guarantee those on the program a place to stay until at least Tuesday morning.

“It’s not just me, it’s anybody else that’s out here like us,” said Tina Baysden, one of the people who use the program. “They’ve got kids, family, senior citizens, you name it. We need help.”

That extension buys people like Baysden and Meagan Westbrook enough time to find a new plan, if necessary.

“To have to tell your children that ‘I’m sorry mommy can’t take you today. Mommy can’t do your schoolwork with you today because I don’t have anywhere for you to go,’” said Westbrook, a mother of three, including a nine-month-old girl. “It’s really demeaning as a mother. To not be able to provide for your child. And I’m not I don’t want this to get confused as we’re all just counting on the government we’re all just sitting on government funds not wanting to do anything. We were promised housing. We are working.”

Baysden and Westbrook are two of hundreds of families in Eastern North Carolina that lost their homes to Hurricane Florence, and are still recovering.

“Probably 30 people right now in Jones County. Just guessing,” said Jones County Emergency Services Director Tim Pike. “I wish I knew how many we did have ya know that were reasonably flooded. But I don’t. I don’t know just cause a lot of them didn’t report it.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second year Craven Community College flight school takes off

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Craven Community College continues to expand commercial pilot program

News

Operation Summer Heat in Craven County results in dozens of drug arrests

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says that 48 people have been arrested as part of operation “Summer Heat.”

News

Officials meet to discuss flooding solutions in Lenoir County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Lenoir County and state officials met Tuesday to work on solutions to flooding problems in eastern Carolina.

News

Investigation underway into fatal shooting in Roanoke Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Roanoke Rapids police say one person is dead and another in custody following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

News

Businesses reopen after Morehead City gas main leak secured

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Morehead City Fire Department is on the scene at Crystal Coast Plaza, which is on U.S. 70.

Latest News

News

Surf City begins dune restoration project

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Surf City, Topsail Island and the Army Corps of Engineers are working together on dune restoration.

Hurricane

Laura stronger with landfall 24-hours away

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Laura has strengthened to a category 1 hurricane. The storm will approach category 3 status as it approaches the Gulf coast Wednesday night.

News

Detectives connect cold case to Washington county, ask for help

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Detectives from Florida are in eastern Carolina asking for help in identifying the victim in a 1982 cold case.

News

Postal workers protest in Greenville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Postal workers here in the East, alongside other organizations stood together to demand funding for the United States Postal Service.

News

Carolina Pick 4 players win $9.2 million with 9-9-9-9

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The numbers 9-9-9-9 in Monday night’s Carolina Pick 4 drawing added up to a $9.2 million win for lottery players, the most ever won in a single drawing in the game.