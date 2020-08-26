ECU women’s soccer head coach Jason Hamilton reacts to season getting pushed back to spring

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that it’s postponing soccer and volleyball until the spring. The league made the decision after the NCAA decided to move its fall championship season to the spring, as well. These changes directly impact ECU women’s soccer and volleyball, which is why Tyler Feldman checked in with soccer head coach Jason Hamilton to see how he and his team are handling the news.

Despite Tuesday’s announcement, the ECU women’s soccer team is still hard at work practicing up to the NCAA-allotted 20 hours each week.

“My message to the team was this doesn’t change anything,” Hamilton said in a Zoom interview with WITN Sports Wednesday.

“Our goal is to go out and get better and be ready for the next game. If we’re ready tomorrow, imagine how good we’ll be in the spring when we start playing.”

Third-year head coach Jason Hamilton knows the extra practice time will only make his team better.

“At the end of the day, I think it just buys us more time,” Hamilton added.

But it doesn't buy more time for some of his graduating seniors. Hamilton says up to seven of his players may not play in the spring.

“The agony of their last game isn’t something you were holding onto because they thought they had more, and that’s what makes it tough,” said Hamilton. “To stretch it out even longer just to be able to play soccer is going to cost them money.”

But it's not just the seniors being impacted by this decision.

“This isn’t something that’s just going to affect right now. This is going to affect those student-athletes graduating in December, it’s going to affect the student-athletes graduating in May who will still have eligibility, and it’s going to affect the next two classes because it creates this logjam of players.”

With only 14 scholarships to spread out across about 30 players, Hamilton -- and programs across the country -- are now being forced to wrestle with some really tough decisions.

“So many different moving pieces it’s tough to wrap our head around right now,” Hamilton said.

But what Hamilton can wrap his head around is his team still showing up getting ready for soccer in the spring.

“Our team has been extremely resilient. They’ve kept their heads up. I think it just makes us better, makes us strong, and they’ll be very hungry to get after it when they get that chance in the spring.”

In addition to soccer and volleyball, the AAC said there will be a decision regarding cross country competition in the coming days.

