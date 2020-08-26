ECU faculty prepares to transition online

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After ECU made the announcement Sunday that they’re transitioning to all undergraduate classes online, and faculty have had the past two days to make the switch.

Professors with difficult courses to teach online are preparing to still give their students the same experience.

Carroll Dashiell is a music professor at ECU who knows how to keep his student’s attention.

Dashiell said, "Well, what I like to say is 'Dee'—that's what I have all my students call me—I reach through the screen and grab them!"

ECU professors like Carroll Dashiell are playing to beat of their own drum, or string bass in his case, as they transition online this semester.

Dashiell said, "It's kind of interesting. In some respects, it's challenging; which makes it a it a more educational experience for the faculty as well."

Emily Yeager teaches recreational sciences at ECU.

Yeager said, "Two days is definitely a short turn-around, but I think a lot of faculty were already preparing for that."

Recreational Sciences and music—both two difficult subjects to teach online, but they’re making it work.

Yeager said, "I designed my assignments for the students to be able to go out into their communities and experience places themselves so that they can engage in the topics."

Faculty Senate chair Purificacion Martinez says teachers will give the students a great academic experience regardless.

Martinez said, "The courses they're going to take are going to be as rigorous as they were when they were face-to-face."

She says they advised teachers to have an in-person, a hybrid, and an online plan ahead of time; as the online class change came as no surprise.

Martinez said, "Everybody was expecting that this might have to happen at some point in the semester."

And though Dashiell says it's disappointing, he's still optimistic about the semester.

“Even though we’re not face-to-face physically, there are ways technology-wise that we can be face-to-face. It’s challenging, but I think the students are up to it. And I think the faculty are up to it too,” said Dashiell.

Yeager says the only concerns the students have come to them with is whether they’re pushing back due dates for assignments. On that issue, Yeager said she is being flexible.

