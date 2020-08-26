Advertisement

Detectives connect cold case to Washington county, ask for help

They are hoping someone in the community may recognize the victim from a 1982 murder
Florida murder
Florida murder(Nikki Hauser)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - Detectives from Florida are in eastern Carolina asking for help in identifying the victim in a 1982 cold case.

The woman was found dead in a canal in River Beach, Florida, but they believe she is from Washington County.

For 38 years it has been a mystery as to who she and who killed her.

They do have a suspect in the county. “There has been a person of interest in the case ever since 1982 but no case was ever made back then,” Chris Cassenari, the lead detective in the case, said.

Cassenari said the suspect was near the area her body was dumped. He had burned his semi-truck only hours before. Witnesses also said they saw him with a woman who looked like Jane Doe.

Initial detectives also found evidence of a long piece of hair inside the semi-truck, but they weren’t able to DNA test it at the time. But now, with modern technology, they are now trying to match the DNA from the piece of hair found to the victim’s hair.

The new depiction of Jane Doe and the detectives’ partnership with Washington County Sheriff’s Office could also propel the case.

“There’s a family that’s missing a loved one. At least it would bring them some type of closure,” said Johnny Barnes, the Sheriff in Washington County.

The detectives were in the area this past weekend to interview the suspect. Though he denies knowing the victim, Cassenari says he hopes any help from people who can identify the picture of the woman can help.

They say an associate of the suspect from the area may have recognized the woman in a composite photo.

If you recognize the photo or have additional information about this case, detectives ask that you contact Chris Cassenari with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office at 772-783-5671.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Laura stronger with landfall 24-hours away

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Laura has strengthened to a category 1 hurricane. The storm will approach category 3 status as it approaches the Gulf coast Wednesday night.

News

Postal workers protest in Greenville

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Postal workers here in the East, alongside other organizations stood together to demand funding for the United States Postal Service.

News

Carolina Pick 4 players win $9.2 million with 9-9-9-9

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The numbers 9-9-9-9 in Monday night’s Carolina Pick 4 drawing added up to a $9.2 million win for lottery players, the most ever won in a single drawing in the game.

News

ECU faculty prepares to transition online

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Professors with difficult courses to teach online are preparing to still give their students the same experience.

Latest News

News

Havelock Police charge man with having illegal marijuana grow operation

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Havelock Police Department says an anonymous tip about an illegal marijuana grow operation turned up 149 pot plants and landed a man behind bars.

News

Governor Cooper Announces $175 Million to assist with rental, utility payments for North Carolinians

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Governor Roy Cooper has announced $175 million to help North Carolinians with rental and utility payment support in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Healthcare experts say questions remain with convalescent plasma treatment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
On Sunday President Trump made the announcement about the FDA's approval, but some doctors say there are questions that remain about it's effectiveness.

News

Onslow Memorial donates bike helmets for kids in East

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Organizations in Onslow County are gearing up to keep children safely active during the COVID-19 pandemic. One effort from Onslow Memorial Hospital is providing bicycle helmets through a state grant.

News

Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office law enforcement academy open to applicants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office law enforcement academy open to applicants

News

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 9 inmates, 2 detention officers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says as of Tuesday August 25, nine inmates at the Pitt County Detention Center have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Two detention officers have tested positive as well.