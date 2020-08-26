Advertisement

Carolina Pick 4 players win $9.2 million with 9-9-9-9

Record payout for Pick 4 Lottery
Record payout for Pick 4 Lottery(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 25, 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The numbers 9-9-9-9 in Monday night’s Carolina Pick 4 drawing added up to a $9.2 million win for lottery players, the most ever won in a single drawing in the game.

The drawing produced 2,574 winning tickets that matched all four numbers. The game’s top prize of $5,000 will go to players who hold one of the 1,303 winning $1 tickets purchased for the drawing. A $2,500 prize will go to players who hold one of the 1,095 winning 50 cent tickets.

The winning numbers are known as “Quads” among players of the Pick 4 game. Quads are some of the most popular combination of numbers played. The odds of matching all four numbers in a Pick 4 drawing are 1 in 10,000.

Lucky winners visited lottery claim centers all across the state to get their prizes on Tuesday. Following social distancing guidelines and safety precautions, they waited in line with their winning ticket in hand to get their checks.

The $9.2 million in prizes set a new record of prizes won in a single Pick 4 drawing. The previous record Pick 4 win occurred on June 22, 2019 when the numbers 0-0-0-0 paid out $7.8 million in prizes.

