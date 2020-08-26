3rd Annual Field of Honor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of flags are lined up at the Town Common in Uptown Greenville for the third annual Field of Honor.

The event recognizes heroes like military veterans, police officers, teachers and first responders. Each flag costs $35 and can be purchased at Greenvilleflagfield.com.

Organizers with the Greenville Noon Rotary Club says anyone can be recognized as a hero if someone wants to sponsor a flag on their behalf.

Greenville Noon Rotary Club member Jack Brueckner explains why the event is even more important this year.

“During Covid we thought it was more important now to show the community that even if things are bad right now, really good things can still happen. We have a lot of heroes and even more heroes now than in the past,” said Brueckner.

If you’d like to sponsor a flag, you can reserve a spot until October 1, 2020.

