Williamston outdoor theater space to be revitalized

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Residents of Martin County can expect to see a new project coming to downtown Williamson this fall.

The Chamber of Commerce is getting $15,000 from AARP to revitalize an outdoor theater space.

Leaders believe this will be a great use of green space, especially during the pandemic.

It will give people an outdoor area to safely gather, listen to music and participate in events. The project is set to start October first.

Chase Conner, Martin Chamber of Commerce Executive Director says, “This fall project we’ll be working on you know constructing the outdoor stage, we’ll have gardening boxes along the wall for people you know different organizations to adopt the garden and then we’ll have plenty of seating area and everything so for people to come and grab a bite to eat in downtown and then enjoy you know the green space.”

The Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers to donate their time, building materials or money to the project.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.