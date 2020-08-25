Wetlands project underway at BCCC

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Crews started on a new wetlands project at a community college in the east Monday.

Crews at Beaufort County Community College broke ground on the project that will be used to help clean water coming off rooftops and parking lots, and help stop stormwater from reaching Broad Creek.

The project will cost around $150,000 and is being funded through an environmental enhancement grant.

Clay Barber with Sound Rivers says, “All of this parking lot and rooftop runoff is heavy in sediment and nutrients and the faster it gets to Broad Creek the faster it gets to our large waterways. Sediment and nutrient pollution is one of the biggest causes of bad water quality.”

Sound Rivers has also worked with Edgecombe Community College and ECU to set up rain gardens recently.

Beaufort County Community College officials say they’ll also take advantage of the new wetlands during classes once it’s finished.

