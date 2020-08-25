Teacher assistant at Beaufort County school tests positive

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teacher assistant at one Beaufort County high school has he coronavirus.

School Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman says they learned Monday that the teacher assistant, who works at Southside High School, has tested positive.

The employee was last in the school on Friday and Cheeseman says no other workers have been put under quarantine because of possible exposure.

In another case at Southside, two teachers at the school were placed on quarantine on Friday after possible exposure to the virus. The superintendent says both teachers have since tested negative for COVID-19.

On Monday, the school system confirmed that a cafeteria employee at Eastern Elementary School in Washington had tested positive.

Beaufort County does not have students in the classroom and all teaching is being done virtually.

