Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 9 inmates, 2 detention officers test positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says as of Tuesday August 25, nine inmates at the Pitt County Detention Center have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Two detention officers have tested positive as well.

Administrators from the detention center and the sheriff’s office have met with in-house contracted physician staff as well the Pitt County Public Health Director, Dr. Silvernail at length regarding this development. A great amount of time has been invested regarding the investigation and tracking of cases within the facility. Contract tracing has been completed involving all known positive cases. All medical recommendations have been and are still being followed at this time. As always, quality medical treatment is provided around the clock to meet the needs of all inmates.

Since March 1, the Pitt County Detention Center has processed over 5,100 inmates. As a protective measure, during this time every inmate housed at the detention center has gone through a 14-day quarantine process prior to classification and assignment into the general population. Temperature checks, electronic visitation, electronic first appearance, limited movements, aggressive cleaning regimens, and other measures have been implemented with great success in our proactive response to the COVID crisis.

The sheriff’s office says they will remain vigilant in their response to protect the inmates and staff members.

