Phillip’s Forecast: Increasing sunshine and heat

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Tuesday

Enjoy increasing sunshine from north to south this afternoon with winds picking up from the west and southwest at 8 to 12 mph. The temp will peak in the upper 80s with a heat index in the middle 90s. Rain chances will be low with the best chance at a stray sprinkle over southern areas.

Wednesday through Friday

High pressure will strengthen along the east coast from mid through late week bringing mostly sunny skies and hotter temps. Winds will blow out of the west to southwest each afternoon at 5 to 10 mph with highs reaching the low 90s with a few mid 90s possible well inland. The heat index will run around 101 degrees each afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday

The remnant low pressure that was Laura will likely pass just to our north on Saturday. Showers and a few storms will be likely on Saturday, but winds will likely stay below 25 mph. The low will move offshore Saturday night with drier air moving in behind the storm on Sunday. The timing on the rain may shift anywhere from midday Friday through midday Sunday.